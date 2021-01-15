Gabriel Flores Jr vs Jayson Velez set for Berchelt-Valdez card on Feb 20 – Andrew Cancio injured

Undefeated super featherweight standout Gabriel Flores Jr. will fight former world title challenger Jayson Velez on Saturday, February 20. The scheduled for ten rounds contest will serve as the co-feature to the highly anticipated all-Mexican showdown between WBC super featherweight world champion Miguel Berchelt and former featherweight kingpin Oscar Valdez.

Velez replaces former world champion Andrew Cancio, who was forced to withdraw due to back injury.

Boxing fans can watch Berchelt vs Valdez fight card live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. THe start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Gabriel Flores Jr (19-0, 6 KOs), from Stockton, Calif., secured three victories in 2020 as he graduated from prospect to contender. He started the year in February on the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury II undercard and dominated Matt Conway over eight rounds.

Jayson Velez (29-7-1, 21 KOs), from Juncos, Puerto Rico, makes a quick comeback to the ESPN airwaves following his spirited effort against Valdez last July. He lost via 10th-round TKO after suffering a pair of knockdowns in that round. A 14-year pro, Velez has victories over former two-weight world champion Juan Manuel Lopez, former WBC super bantamweight world champion Victor Terrazas and then-unbeaten prospect Alberto Mercado.

Berchelt vs Valdez fight card

Miguel Berchelt vs. Oscar Valdez, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Berchelt’s WBC super featherweight

Gabriel Flores Jr vs. Jayson Velez, 10 rounds, super featherweight