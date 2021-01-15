Search
UFC 257 – how to watch Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 in Australia announced, PPV cost

Parviz Iskenderov
Dustin Poirier vs Conor Mcgregor
Dustin Poirier vs Conor Mcgregor faceoff | Pic: YouTube/UFC

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier square off in the rematch, battling it out in the headliner of UFC 257. MMA event takes place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka “Fight Island” on Saturday, January 23, which makes it Sunday, January 24 in Australia.

While in the United States UFC 257 airs live and exclusive on ESPN+ PPV, the broadcast information for Australia has been announced today (see below).

McGregor (22-4), former two-division UFC champion, hasn’t fought since January 2020, when he stopped Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. Poirier (26-6, 1 NC), former interim lightweight champion, was in action last June, when he defeated Dan Hooker by unanimous decision. “The Notorious” won their first fight in September 2014 by TKO in the first round.

The co-main event at UFC 257 features Dan Hooker (20-9) up against former Bellator MMA lightweight champion Michael Chandler (21-5), who makes his first appearance inside the Octagon.

How to watch UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 live in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 live via Main Event on Kayo and Foxtel. The date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, January 24 at 2 pm AEDT.

UFC 257 live stream can be ordered via this link on Kayo from Wednesday, January 20. The PPV cost is $54.95.

The fight card is being finalized. The announced to date list of matchups can be found below.

UFC 257 fight card

  • Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier
  • Michael Chandler vs. Dan Hooker
  • Joanne Calderwood vs. Jessica Eye
  • Movsar Evloev vs. Nik Lentz
  • Amanda Ribas vs. Marina Rodriguez
  • Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Brad Tavares
  • Marcin Prachnio vs. Khalil Rountree
  • Ottman Azaitar vs. Matt Frevola
  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukyan
  • Makhmud Muradov vs. Andrew Sanchez
  • Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann
