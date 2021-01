Jamal Ben Saddik goes up against heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven in their third fight, headlining GLORY 77 fight card on January 30. Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, going back to June 2015, when “Goliath” dominated and stopped Mamoudou Keta in the first round. You can watch it up top.

Fans can watch GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal live stream on FITE.