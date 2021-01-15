UFC Fight Island 7 weigh-in results – Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar set

UFC Fight Island 7 kicks off the promotion’s return to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, January 16 (Sunday, January 17 in Australia). MMA event takes place at Etihad Arena featuring the eleven-fight card before a limited number of fans in attendance.

Earlier today (Jan. 15 AEDT) the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. Former 145-pound champion Max Holloway weighed-in at 146 for his featherweight main event bout against the division’s No.4-ranked contender Calvin Kattar, who showed the same.

Carlos Condit and Matt Brown, both came in at 171 for their welterweight co-main event. The full fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Island 7 live stream on ESPN+ and ABC. In Australia the event is available on Fight Pass.

Get UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs Kattar weigh-in results below.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar weigh-in results

Main Card

Max Holloway (146) vs Calvin Kattar (146)

Carlos Condit (171) vs Matt Brown (171)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (171) vs Li Jingliang (170)

Joaquin Buckley (185) vs Alessio di Chirico (186)

Punahele Soriano (186) vs Dusko Todorovic (186)

Preliminary Card

Phil Hawes (186) vs Nassourdine Imavov (186)

Wu Yanan (136) vs Joselyne Edwards (135)

Carlos Felipe (264) vs Justin Tafa (265)

David Zawada (170) vs Ramazan Emeev (171)

Sarah Moras (136) vs Vanessa Melo (136)

Jacob Kilburn (145) vs Austin Lingo (145)