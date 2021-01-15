Search
UFC

UFC Fight Island 7 weigh-in results – Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar set

Parviz Iskenderov
Max Holloway
Max Holloway weighs-in | Pic: Facebook/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar

UFC Fight Island 7 kicks off the promotion’s return to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, January 16 (Sunday, January 17 in Australia). MMA event takes place at Etihad Arena featuring the eleven-fight card before a limited number of fans in attendance.

Advertisements

Earlier today (Jan. 15 AEDT) the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. Former 145-pound champion Max Holloway weighed-in at 146 for his featherweight main event bout against the division’s No.4-ranked contender Calvin Kattar, who showed the same.

Carlos Condit and Matt Brown, both came in at 171 for their welterweight co-main event. The full fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Island 7 live stream on ESPN+ and ABC. In Australia the event is available on Fight Pass.

Get UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs Kattar weigh-in results below.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar weigh-in results

Main Card

Max Holloway (146) vs Calvin Kattar (146)

Carlos Condit (171) vs Matt Brown (171)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (171) vs Li Jingliang (170)

Joaquin Buckley (185) vs Alessio di Chirico (186)

Punahele Soriano (186) vs Dusko Todorovic (186)

Preliminary Card

Phil Hawes (186) vs Nassourdine Imavov (186)

Wu Yanan (136) vs Joselyne Edwards (135)

Carlos Felipe (264) vs Justin Tafa (265)

David Zawada (170) vs Ramazan Emeev (171)

Sarah Moras (136) vs Vanessa Melo (136)

Jacob Kilburn (145) vs Austin Lingo (145)

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar

January 16, 2021

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny

January 20, 2021

MMA

UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2

January 23, 2021

MMA

Sergey Kovalev vs. Bektemir Melikuziev

January 30, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

MMA

Video Throwback: Future UFC double-champ Conor McGregor lifts two Cage Warriors titles

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor returns to action in the headliner of UFC 257 on January 23, when he faces Dustin Poirier in...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097