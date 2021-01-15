Victor Pasillas aims for unified 122-pound title – faces Raeese Aleem on Leo vs Fulton card

Undefeated 122-pound prospect Victor Pasillas shared insight into his training camp and more as he prepares to take on fellow unbeaten Raeese Aleem for the interim WBA super bantamweight title on Saturday, January 23. The 12-round contest serves as the co-main feature for Angelo Leo vs Stephen Fulton fight card live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Fighting out of his native Los Angeles, Calif. the 28-year-old Pasillas (15-0, 8 KOs) had an extensive amateur career and burst onto the scene with a career-best victory in September 2020, as he knocked out the previously unbeaten Ranfis Encarnacion in the sixth round.

With a victory on January 23, Pasillas puts himself into position for a world title shot, potentially against the winner of that night’s main event that pits WBO 122-pound Champion Angelo Leo against unbeaten rising star Stephen Fulton Jr.

Here is what Pasillas had to say about training, his upcoming showdown against Aleem and more:

On his recent training camp in Redwood City, Calif., with coach Brian Schwartz

“I’m having a really good training camp and I’ve been getting great sparring from my boys Eros Correa and Arnold Dinong. These guys are pushing me to the limit.

In addition, my coach Brian Schwartz is right on point with everything we’ve been working on. I’m feeling great as we enter the final days of training camp.”

On his matchup with Ra’eese Aleem

“I keep telling everyone that this fight is going to steal the show. I’m ready to put a beating on him and have the world witness a major beatdown.

You have two pit bulls who are going to leave everything in the ring, and this pit bull will not be denied. This is going to be an all-out war and I can’t wait. I’m coming to knock his ass out.”

On making his SHOWTIME debut on January 23

“I’m so grateful to my manager Greg Hannley and everyone at PBC and Showtime for giving me this opportunity. Ever since I was a little kid, I always dreamed about what it would be like to fight on the big stage and here we are.

Words cannot describe how I’m going to feel when I step in that ring on fight night. I’m getting butterflies just thinking about it. I’ll be ready to show out and show the world that I’m elite. Everyone should be tuning into Showtime on January 23, because the goblin will be let loose.”

On what a victory will do for his career

“Because this fight is for the WBA interim title, when I beat Aleem, it’s going to put me next in line to fight for the regular world title, so this fight means everything to me. I’m going to eliminate Aleem from the path, and I won’t stop until I become the unified champion at 122-pounds.”