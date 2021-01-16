Search
GLORY 77 start time changed – free live stream of preliminary card announced

Parviz Iskenderov
Rico Verhoeven
Rico Verhoeven | GLORY Kickboxing

GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal 3

Kickboxing event GLORY 77 takes place at an undisclosed studio location in Holland on Saturday, January 30 featuring eight bouts with four titles contested on the night. The headline-bout live on pay-per-view features the third fight between the defending heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven and top contender Jamal Ben Saddik. An adjusted event schedule has been announced on Saturday (AEDT).

Fans can watch GLORY 77 main card live on FITE. The new start time is set for Saturday, January 30 at 1 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States, which makes it 8 pm CET in Holland, France and the rest of Western Europe and 7 pm GMT UK time. In Australia the schedule converts to Sunday, January 31 at 6 am AEDT. The PPV price is €19.99 or $24.99 USD, which is approximately £18 or $32 AUD.

GLORY 77 live stream of preliminary card is also available on FITE, cost free. The start time is set for 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US, 7 pm CET in Western Europe, 6 pm GMT London time and 5 am AEDT in Australia.

The main card live on pay-per-view is co-headlined by Artem Vakhitov who defends his light heavyweight title against the division’s interim champion and current middleweight champion Alex Pereira. Also on the card, the reigning welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe faces the division’s interim titleholder Murthel Groenhart in their trilogy fight, and Tiffany Van Soest defends her super bantamweight belt against Aline Pereira.

The full GLORY 77 fight card can be found below.

GLORY 77 Rico vs Jamal fight card

Main Card

  • Rico Verhoeven (C) vs. Jamal Ben Saddik, 5 rounds, heavyweight – for Verhoeven’s GLORY Heavyweight title
  • Artem Vakhitov (C) vs. Alex Pereira (IC), 5 rounds, light heavyweight – for undisputed GLORY light heavyweight title
  • Cedric Doumbe (C) vs. Murthel Groenhart (IC), 5 rounds, welterweight – for undisputed GLORY welterweight title
  • Tiffany Van Soest (C) vs. Aline Pereira, 5 rounds, super bantamweight – Van Soest’s GLORY super bantamweight title
  • Luis Tavares vs. Donegi Abena, 3 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Antonio Plazibat vs. Tarik Khbabez, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Preliminary Card

  • Raul Catinas vs. Martin Pacas, 3 rounds, heavyweight
  • Itay Gershon vs. Guerric Billet, 3 rounds, light heavyweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

