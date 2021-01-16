UFC Fight Island 7 start time in US and Australia – how to watch Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar

UFC Fight Island 7 takes place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, January 16, which converts to Sunday, January 17 in Australia. The event kicks off the three-event schedule, marking the promotion’s return to “Fight Island”.

In the main event former 145-pound champion Max Holloway (21-6-0) squares off against Calvin Kattar (22-4-0) in a five-round battle at featherweight. In the co-main event former interim 170-pound champion Carlos Condit (31-13-0) meets Matt Brown (24-17-0) in a three-rounder at welterweight.

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted on Friday (results here). The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs Kattar live stream and on TV

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs Kattar main card live stream on ESPN+ and ABC network. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, January 16 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. The preliminary card is available live and exclusive on ESPN+, starting at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.

In addition, coverage on ABC includes the debut of UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Countdown. The start time is set for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

In Australia UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs Kattar live stream is available on ESPN on Kayo and Fight Pass on Sunday, January 17. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 am AEDT, following the preliminary card commencing at 4 am AEDT.

UFC Fight Island 7 card

UFC Fight Island 7 fight card comprises a total of eleven matchups. The five-fight main card follows the six-fight preliminary card.

The full lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar

Carlos Condit vs. Matt Brown

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang

Joaquin Buckley vs. Alessio Di Chirico

Punahele Soriano vs. Dusko Todorovic

Preliminary card

Phil Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Wu Yanan vs. Joselyne Edwards

Carlos Felipe vs. Justin Tafa

David Zawada vs. Ramazan Emeev

Sarah Moras vs. Vanessa Melo

Jacob Kilburn vs. Austin Lingo