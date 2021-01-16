UFC Fight Island 7 start time in US and Australia – how to watch Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar

UFC Fight Island 7 takes place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, January 16, which converts to Sunday, January 17 in Australia. The event kicks off the three-event schedule, marking the promotion’s return to “Fight Island”.
In the main event former 145-pound champion Max Holloway (21-6-0) squares off against Calvin Kattar (22-4-0) in a five-round battle at featherweight. In the co-main event former interim 170-pound champion Carlos Condit (31-13-0) meets Matt Brown (24-17-0) in a three-rounder at welterweight.
The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted on Friday (results here). The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs Kattar live stream and on TV
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs Kattar main card live stream on ESPN+ and ABC network. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, January 16 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. The preliminary card is available live and exclusive on ESPN+, starting at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.
In addition, coverage on ABC includes the debut of UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Countdown. The start time is set for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.
In Australia UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs Kattar live stream is available on ESPN on Kayo and Fight Pass on Sunday, January 17. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 am AEDT, following the preliminary card commencing at 4 am AEDT.
UFC Fight Island 7 card
UFC Fight Island 7 fight card comprises a total of eleven matchups. The five-fight main card follows the six-fight preliminary card.
The full lineup looks as the following:
Main Card
- Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar
- Carlos Condit vs. Matt Brown
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang
- Joaquin Buckley vs. Alessio Di Chirico
- Punahele Soriano vs. Dusko Todorovic
Preliminary card
- Phil Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov
- Wu Yanan vs. Joselyne Edwards
- Carlos Felipe vs. Justin Tafa
- David Zawada vs. Ramazan Emeev
- Sarah Moras vs. Vanessa Melo
- Jacob Kilburn vs. Austin Lingo