Dana White to reveal Khabib Nurmagomedov decision – how will it impact Poirier vs McGregor

UFC President Dana White took it to social media to announce that he will dot the i’s and cross the t’s regarding the plans of the current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0). The latter was in action last October, when he summited Justin Gaethje in the second round and announced his retirement.

“What’s up everybody. I met with Khabib Nurmagomedov last night, and today at three o’clock on the East Coast, on ABC the network, I’m going to talk about his decision, and how it’s going to impact the Poirier-McGregor fight next weekend, and the co-main event [at UFC 257] in the lightweight division. Three o’clock on ABC the network,” Dana White said in a video.

Met with UFC Lightweight Champion @TeamKhabib last night. Will announce his decision LIVE on ABC at 3pm ET #InAbuDhabi @visitabudhabi pic.twitter.com/ztNmrSEBQw — danawhite (@danawhite) January 16, 2021

White is expected to make his appearance on ABC the network right before the UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs. Kattar main card begins (event start time here).

Prior to submitting Gaethje, Nurgamomedov defeated both, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor in his previous bouts, also by submission in Round 3 and 4, respectively. “The Notorious” was looking for the rematch, while “The Eagle” showed no interest.

While some would certainly be entertained by Khabib vs McGregor 2, the most anticipated bout for Nurmagomedov would arguably be against the Canadian MMA great Georges St-Pierre. The latter is as well retired. Nevertheless, he previously appeared excited about the idea of the potential matchup.

Either way, as announced by Dana White, fans will soon know what is in fact going to happen.

Meanwhile, McGregor faces Poirier in their rematch, headlining UFC 257 live on pay-per-view on Saturday, January 23 (Sunday, January 24 in Australia). The co-main event pits Dan Hooker and former Bellator MMA lightweight champion Michael Chandler, who makes his Octagon debut.

Fans in the US can watch UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 live on ESPN+PPV.

In Australia the PPV card is available on Main Event via Kayo.