Kickboxing

GLORY 77: Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik 3 – pre-show (video)

Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik square off in the trilogy fight, headlining GLORY 77 fight card live on pay-per-view on January 30. “Goliath” was victorious via second-round stoppage in their first fight in March 2011. “The King of Kickboxing” paid back with the fifth-round TKO in the rematch in December 2017.

The upcoming contest features the defending GLORY heavyweight champion up against top ranked contender in the scheduled for five rounds world championship bout. The pre-show with Todd Grisham and Joseph Valtellini hit the stream today, and is available up top.

Kickboxing fans can watch GLORY 77 live stream on FITE.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

