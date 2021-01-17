Search
Kickboxing

Full Fight Video: Rico Verhoeven drops unanimous decision in 2009 K-1 fight in Japan

Newswire
Rico Verhoeven vs Brice Guidon

Heavyweight kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven makes the tenth defense of his belt against Jamal Ben Saddik in the headliner of GLORY 77 on Saturday, January 30. Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, going back to August 2009, when then up and coming Dutch kickboxer faced French Brice Guidon in the Final 16 qualifying bout at K-1 World Grand Prix in Tokyo, Japan. The pair went a full three round distance, that ended in favor of the latter. You can watch it up top.

Kickboxing fans can watch GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal live stream on FITE PPV.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Kickboxing

