Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar full fight video highlights from UFC Fight Island 7

Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar squared off in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 7 held at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, January 16 (Sunday, January 17 in Australia). The contest featured former 145-pound champion up against the division’s No.4-ranked contender battling it out live stream on ESPN+ and ABC the network.

The pair went a full five-round distance in a bout that produced fireworks and received the “Fight of the Night” honors. Holloway landed a new UFC record, securing 445 significant strikes over the course of the fight, including 141 in Round 4. In the end all three judges scored the fight in his favor: 50-43, 50-43, 50-42.

You can watch Holloway vs Kattar fight video highlights below.

MAX HOLLOWAY WAS HAVING A FULL CONVERSATION ?



(via @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/aQCi2W5klw — ESPN (@espn) January 16, 2021

The @BlessedMMA Express is cruising tonight, throwing in a little dancing ? #UFCFightIsland7 pic.twitter.com/BkHXJAPzUo — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 16, 2021

SAVED BY THE BELL ?@BlessedMMA nearly closed the show with this head kick ? #UFCFightIsland7 pic.twitter.com/SzpzLPM9js — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 16, 2021

With the win Max Holloway updated his record to 22-6. In addition, he rebounded from a pair of defeats suffered against current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in his previous two bouts.

In the post-fight interview inside the Octagon Holloway said he was ready to fight next week at UFC 257 headlined by the rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. He previously faced both, yet dropped a unanimous decision in 2019 and 2013, respectively.

“All I’ve got to say is there is a big, big fight next week – Dustin Poirier versus Conor McGregor. And guess what, your boy is staying all the way through the week,” Holloway said. “If anything happens, Dana [White] knows my number and he can hit me up.”

Calvin Kattar dropped to 22-5. The defeat snapped his two-win streak.

“If you ain’t a Max Holloway fan, you’re a hater,” Kattar said after the fight. “Kid’s a beast. [He] did what he had to do. Good luck to him and hopefully the champ next, because he deserves another shot.”

