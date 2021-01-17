Search
UFC Fight Island 7 results – Holloway vs Kattar, main event, full card

UFC Fight Island 7 Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar
Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar weigh-in faceoff | Pic: YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Island 7 features the eleven-fight card at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka “Fight Island” on Saturday, January 16, which makes it Sunday, January 17 in Australia. In the main event former featherweight champion Max Holloway squares off the division’s ranked No.4 contender Calvin Kattar.

In the co-main event former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit meets Matt Brown. The full fight card can be found below.

Fans in the US can watch UFC Fight Island 7 main card live stream on ESPN+ and ABC, starting at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. MMA action begins on the preliminary card live streamed on ESPN+ at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.

In Australia UFC Fight Island 7 is available on Fight Pass and live stream on ESPN on Kayo. The main card is scheduled for 7 am AEDT, following the prelims at 4 am AEDT.

Stay tuned with UFC Fight Island 7 results below.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar results

Main Card

Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar

Carlos Condit vs. Matt Brown

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang

Joaquin Buckley vs. Alessio Di Chirico

Punahele Soriano vs. Dusko Todorovic

Preliminary card

Phil Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Wu Yanan vs. Joselyne Edwards

Carlos Felipe vs. Justin Tafa

David Zawada vs. Ramazan Emeev

Sarah Moras vs. Vanessa Melo

Jacob Kilburn vs. Austin Lingo

