Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega set for UFC 260 in March

Alexander Volkanovski received an opponent for the second defense of his featherweight title. The Australian mixed martial artist is expected to face Brian Ortega at UFC 260 on March 27.

ESPN was first to report the matchup. The venue accommodating the pay-per-view fight card is yet to be determined.

Riding the 19-win streak, Alexander Volkanovski (22-1) won two of his previous bouts against former 145-pound champion Max Holloway (22-6). In December 2019 he took a split decision as well as the belt. Last July he scored a unanimous decision and made the first successful defense of his title.

Brian Ortega (15-1, 1 NC) is coming off the win by unanimous decision scored last October against Chan Sung Jung. The outing marked his return to action after almost two years off layoff. In December 2018 he lost to Holloway by TKO (doctor stoppage) at the end of the fourth round. Earlier in his career he defeated Frankie Edgar, Cub Swanson, Renato Moicano, among others.

Holloway, meanwhile, was in action this past weekend. Battling it out in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 7 he earned a unanimous decision against Calvin Kattar (video highlights here).

Assuming that Volkanovski goes through Ortega, he is likely to face Holloway for the third time.

While yet to be made official, the main event bout at UFC 260 is expected to feature two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in defense of his belt against Francis Ngannou in the rematch. Their first fight in January 2018 ended in favor of the current titleholder, who scored a unanimous decision.

The list of announced to date matchups looks as the following:

Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

Jimmy Crute vs. Johnny Walker

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Micha? Oleksiejczuk