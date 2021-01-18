Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury date targeted for May-June 2021 – ‘Deal is done’, Eddie Hearn

A highly anticipated, a long awaited, or, one can say, an all-British dream fight – Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury – is looking to come true. The Champion vs Champion matchup has a date penciled for late May or early June 2021, while Middle East is likely to be the location.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, who is also promoter to Joshua, told The Times “the deal is done, really – without being signed”. The purse will be split 50-50 between the fighters.

“The financial elements of the deal are done. We’re talking through the broadcast situation, the only thing really now is to paper it.”

“And when you paper a deal like that, it does go back and forwards 15 times before every single letter is approved on the document.”

Two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) was in action last December, when he stopped Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round and retained his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles. Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) last fought in February 2020, when he dominated and TKO’d Deontay Wilder in the seventh round of their rematch, and became a new WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion.

Hearn said Joshua vs Fury is a two-fight deal. While a venue in Middle East is likely to host their first fight, he wants the rematch to be staged in the United Kingdom.

“The Middle East will be aggressive and will be front-runners in this. To stage this fight, you need significant government support. You need someone who is staging this fight as a statement for their country,” Hearn added.

“I’d like it [the rematch] to be [in the UK]. Where? Millennium Stadium.”

The Joshua vs Fury showdown is expected to crown a new undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.