Full Fight Video: Aline Pereira dominates Crystal Lawson at GLORY Kickboxing 71

Aline Pereira faces Tiffany Van Soest at GLORY 77

Aline Pereira challenges super bantamweight champion Tiffany Van Soest at GLORY 77 on Saturday, January 30. Sister of Brazilian champion Alex Pereira, who also partakes in the upcoming show facing off Artem Vakhitov, was last in action in November 2019, when she outclassed Crystal Lawson in 59 seconds. The video of that fight hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top.

GLORY 77 is headlined by the trilogy fight between heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven and top contender Jamal Ben Saddik. Kickboxing fans can watch the event live stream on FITE.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

