Watch UFC 257 Countdown full episode – Poirier vs McGregor 2, Hooker vs Chandler (video)

UFC 257 airs live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, January 23 in the US, which converts to Sunday, January 24 in Australia. In the main event former two-division champion Conor McGregor faces off Dustin Poirier in the rematch. In the co-main event Dan Hooker squares off against former Bellator MMA lightweight champion Michael Chandler. The Countdown video hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 257 live and exclusive on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia UFC 257 pay-per-view fight card is available live stream on Kayo.