UFC Fight Island 8 start time in USA and Australia – how to watch Michael Chiesa vs Neil Magny

MMA action on “Fight Island” continues with UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Magny scheduled for mid this week. The event takes place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, January 20 local time and in the US, which in Australia converts to Thursday, January 21.

In the main event ranked No.8 welterweight Michael Chiesa (17-4-0) squares off against the division’s ranked No.9 contender Neil Magny (24-8-0) in a five-round 170-pound matchup. In the co-main event Warlley Alves (14-4) takes on Mounir Lazzez (10-1) also at welterweight.

The preliminary card is headlined by Omari Akhmedov up against Tom Breese at middleweight, following a bantamweight bout between Ricky Simon and the promotional newcomer Gaetano Pirrello. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Magny live stream online and on TV

The fight fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs Magny live stream online on ESPN+ and on TV channels ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The main card start time is scheduled for Wednesday, January 20 at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT. MMA action begins with the preliminary bouts, commencing at 9 am ET / 6 am PT.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs Magny live stream on ESPN on Kayo and Fight Pass. The main card date and start time is set for Thursday, January 21 at 4 am AEDT. The preliminary card kicks off at 1 am AEDT.

UFC Fight Island 8 card

The UFC Fight Island 8 fight card comprises a total of fourteen matchups. The six-fight main card follows the eight-fight preliminary card.

The full lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny

Warlley Alves vs. Mounir Lazzez

Isaac Villanueva vs. Vinicius Moreira

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Viviane Araujo

Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam

Lerone Murphy vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Preliminary Card

Omari Akhmedov vs. Tom Breese

Ricky Simon vs. Gaetano Pirrello

Su Mudaerji vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Markus Perez

Francisco Figueiredo vs. Jerome Rivera

Mike Davis vs. Mason Jones

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Sergey Morozov

Victoria Leonardo vs. Manon Fiorot