Search
UFC

UFC Fight Island 8 start time in USA and Australia – how to watch Michael Chiesa vs Neil Magny

Newswire
UFC Fight Island 8 Chiesa vs Magny
UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Magny

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Magny

MMA action on “Fight Island” continues with UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Magny scheduled for mid this week. The event takes place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, January 20 local time and in the US, which in Australia converts to Thursday, January 21.

Advertisements

In the main event ranked No.8 welterweight Michael Chiesa (17-4-0) squares off against the division’s ranked No.9 contender Neil Magny (24-8-0) in a five-round 170-pound matchup. In the co-main event Warlley Alves (14-4) takes on Mounir Lazzez (10-1) also at welterweight.

The preliminary card is headlined by Omari Akhmedov up against Tom Breese at middleweight, following a bantamweight bout between Ricky Simon and the promotional newcomer Gaetano Pirrello. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Magny live stream online and on TV

The fight fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs Magny live stream online on ESPN+ and on TV channels ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The main card start time is scheduled for Wednesday, January 20 at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT. MMA action begins with the preliminary bouts, commencing at 9 am ET / 6 am PT.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs Magny live stream on ESPN on Kayo and Fight Pass. The main card date and start time is set for Thursday, January 21 at 4 am AEDT. The preliminary card kicks off at 1 am AEDT.

UFC Fight Island 8 card

The UFC Fight Island 8 fight card comprises a total of fourteen matchups. The six-fight main card follows the eight-fight preliminary card.

The full lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny
  • Warlley Alves vs. Mounir Lazzez
  • Isaac Villanueva vs. Vinicius Moreira
  • Roxanne Modafferi vs. Viviane Araujo
  • Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam
  • Lerone Murphy vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Preliminary Card

  • Omari Akhmedov vs. Tom Breese
  • Ricky Simon vs. Gaetano Pirrello
  • Su Mudaerji vs. Zarrukh Adashev
  • Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Markus Perez
  • Francisco Figueiredo vs. Jerome Rivera
  • Mike Davis vs. Mason Jones
  • Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Sergey Morozov
  • Victoria Leonardo vs. Manon Fiorot
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar

January 16, 2021

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny

January 20, 2021

MMA

UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2

January 23, 2021

MMA

Sergey Kovalev vs. Bektemir Melikuziev

January 30, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

MMA

Video Throwback: Future UFC double-champ Conor McGregor lifts two Cage Warriors titles

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor returns to action in the headliner of UFC 257 on January 23, when he faces Dustin Poirier in...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097