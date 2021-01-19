Search
Kickboxing

Full Fight Video: Rade Opacic lands devastating head kick – knocks Ondrej Hutnik out

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Rade Opacic is back in action this coming Friday, January 22 in Singapore, where he faces Bruno Susano in a three-round kickboxing bout on the “ONE Championship: Unbreakable” fight card. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, featuring Serbian heavyweight, when he started to make a name for himself with a spectacular head kick KO of Ondrej Hutnik in the headliner of Simply the Best 14 Prague in April 2017.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingLatest NewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny

January 20, 2021

MMA

UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2

January 23, 2021

MMA

GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal

January 30, 2021

Kickboxing

BKFC: Knuckle Mania

February 5, 2021

Bare Knuckle

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar full fight video highlights from UFC Fight Island 7

Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar squared off in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 7 held at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097