Full Fight Video: Rade Opacic lands devastating head kick – knocks Ondrej Hutnik out

Rade Opacic is back in action this coming Friday, January 22 in Singapore, where he faces Bruno Susano in a three-round kickboxing bout on the “ONE Championship: Unbreakable” fight card. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, featuring Serbian heavyweight, when he started to make a name for himself with a spectacular head kick KO of Ondrej Hutnik in the headliner of Simply the Best 14 Prague in April 2017.