Lenny Fuller signs with MTK Global – plans to fight at super lightweight

MTK Global announced the signing of exciting Maidstone star Lenny Fuller (10-1, 1 KO). He burst onto the scene in 2019 with his superb all-action performances in Ultimate Boxxer, where he got all the way to the final against Steven Donnelly.

Advertisements

Fuller has kicked on from there and continued his fine form, and is thrilled to be teaming up with MTK Global ahead of his plans to drop down to super-lightweight.

Fuller said: “It’s my third year as a professional and I’m 11 fights in, and its always been an ambition to sign with MTK Global. The opportunities they’ve created for some of their top fighters is unreal and I think it’s the right time for me.

“2019 was a great year for me with my Ultimate Boxxer performance even though I didn’t win. It was way out of my weight category and the team know there was only one dangerman in the competition and that was Steven Donnelly. We met in the final and I went out on my shield and was proud of my performance through the whole night.

“I secured the fastest knockout in Ultimate Boxxer history, and it was my first real night under the limelight. With MTK Global backing me now I’m sure I’m going to have many more.

“I’m working with the PWR Gym and Mcfarlane Training Systems, and we’re sure we are going to make super-lightweight, and me and my trainer strongly believe I’ll be a real threat at this level.

“I’m just so excited to be with the same management as some the big names like Billy Joe Saunders and Tyson Fury, and I hope that I get my name in lights after I dominate the domestic scene.

“2020 was a bit of a slow year in boxing but I still managed to get a great win over former Central Americas champion Berman Sanchez, who has been in the ring with some huge names like Jorge Linares.

“2021 will hopefully be more successful by first taking the Southern Area title, then the English or British, and then with MTK Global the world is my oyster.”

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton added: “It’s great to welcome Lenny Fuller to the team. We all saw in Ultimate Boxxer just how entertaining he is, and we’re expecting more of the same in 2021.

“He’s already proven that he can hold his own when competing at much higher weights against bigger opponents, so we’re looking forward to getting him down to super-lightweight where he belongs and seeing what he is capable of.”

News on when Fuller will have his first bout as an MTK Global fighter will be announced in due course.