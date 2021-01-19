Search
Full Fight Video: Gaetano Pirrello defeats Lubomir Rusnak in Muay Thai bout at Simply the Best 24

Newswire
Gaetano Pirrello makes his Octagon debut on short notice against Ricky Simon at UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs Magny on Wednesday, January 20. Ahead of the toughest challenge in the Belgian fighter’s career to date, check out the full fight video up top, going back to November 2018, when he faced and defeated Lubomir Rusnak in an amateur Muay Thai bout at Simply the Best 24 Farciennes.

Fans in the can watch Gaetano Pirrello vs Ricky Simon, as well as the entire UFC Fight Island 8 card live stream on ESPN+ in the US and on ESPN on Kayo in Australia. Internationally the event is available on Fight Pass.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Latest NewsMuay ThaiUFCVideo

