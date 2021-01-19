UFC 257 fight card – Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 live on pay-per-view

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, January 23 in the US, which converts to Sunday, January 24 in Australia. MMA event concludes the promotion’s third visit to “Fight Island”, featuring a total of twelve bouts.

Advertisements

The main event is a rematch between former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor and former interim 155-pound titleholder Dustin Poirier. Their first fight in September 2014 ended in favor of McGregor, who claimed the win via first-round TKO.

The co-main event features No.6-ranked lightweight contender Dan Hooker up against the promotional new-comer and former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion Michael Chandler. Also on the main card Jessica Eye and Joanne Calderwood do women’s MMA battle at flyweight, following a lightweight matchup between Matt Frevola and Ottman Azaitar. Kicking off the action live on pay-per-view, Marina Rodriguez takes on Amanda Ribas at women’s strawweight. The complete lineup can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 257 live on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, January 23 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

In Australia UFC 257 airs live on Kayo PPV. The date and start time is set for Sunday, January 24 at 2 pm AEDT.

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 fight card

The five-fight UFC 257 PPV card follows the four-fight preliminary card. MMA action begins with a trio of early preliminary bouts.

The full UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas

Preliminary card

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio

Early preliminary card

Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov

Movsar Evloev vs. Nik Lentz

Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov