UFC 257 fight card – Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 live on pay-per-view

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor faceoff ahead of their bout at UFC 178 | Pic: UFC Facebook

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, January 23 in the US, which converts to Sunday, January 24 in Australia. MMA event concludes the promotion’s third visit to “Fight Island”, featuring a total of twelve bouts.

The main event is a rematch between former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor and former interim 155-pound titleholder Dustin Poirier. Their first fight in September 2014 ended in favor of McGregor, who claimed the win via first-round TKO.

The co-main event features No.6-ranked lightweight contender Dan Hooker up against the promotional new-comer and former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion Michael Chandler. Also on the main card Jessica Eye and Joanne Calderwood do women’s MMA battle at flyweight, following a lightweight matchup between Matt Frevola and Ottman Azaitar. Kicking off the action live on pay-per-view, Marina Rodriguez takes on Amanda Ribas at women’s strawweight. The complete lineup can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 257 live on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, January 23 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

In Australia UFC 257 airs live on Kayo PPV. The date and start time is set for Sunday, January 24 at 2 pm AEDT.

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 fight card

The five-fight UFC 257 PPV card follows the four-fight preliminary card. MMA action begins with a trio of early preliminary bouts.

The full UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor
  • Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler
  • Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood
  • Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar
  • Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas

Preliminary card

  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukyan
  • Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior
  • Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann
  • Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio

Early preliminary card

  • Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov
  • Movsar Evloev vs. Nik Lentz
  • Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
