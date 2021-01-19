UFC Fight Island 8 weigh-in results – Michael Chiesa vs Neil Magny official

UFC Fight Island 8 continues MMA action at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday January 20 in the US, which makes it Thursday January 21 in Australia. In the main event Michael Chiesa squares off against Neil Magny in a five-round battle at welterweight.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. The full fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Fans in the US can watch the event live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is set for 12 pm ET / 9 am PT, following the preliminary card at 9 am ET / 6 am PT.

In Australia UFC Fight Island 8 live stream is available on ESPN on Kayo. The main card is scheduled for 4 am AEDT, following the prelims at 1 am AEDT.

UFC Fight Island 8 fight card

Main Card

Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Neil Magny (171)

Warlley Alves (171) vs. Mounir Lazzez (171)

Vinicius Moreira (206) vs. Ike Villanueva (206)

Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (126)

Tyson Nam (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

Lerone Murphy (146) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (145)

Preliminary Card

Omari Akhmedov (186) vs. Tom Breese (186)

Gaetano Pirrello (136) vs. Ricky Simon (136)

Zarrukh Adashev (126) vs. Su Mudaerji (126)

Dalcha Lungiambula (186) vs. Markus Perez (186)

Francisco Figueredo (126) vs. Jerome Rivera (126)

Mike Davis (154.5) vs. Mason Jones (156)

Sergey Morozov (135) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (136)

Manon Fiorot (126) vs. Victoria Leonardo (125.5)