Jimmy Croxson, Joe Giles and Lewis Southgate join MTK Global

MTK Global announced the signings of amateur talents Jimmy Croxson, Joe Giles and Lewis Southgate ahead of their plans to turn professional.

Advertisements

Croxson had an impressive amateur career, with the highlight coming when he won the Haringey Box Cup at the age of 18. Giles was just as successful, winning multiple national titles including the Junior ABAs, while Southgate also picked up two national titles and won four gold medals at Box Cup competitions, including the Haringey Box Cup.

Croxson said: “I am very excited to be joining MTK Global. They are taking over and look like they are doing the most with young fighters coming through. It feels good to be under the same roof as the likes of Billy Joe Saunders, Tyson Fury, Josh Taylor and the other great fighters.

“The change over from amateur to professional will suit me better, and in 2021 I am hoping to have a few fights to get my name out there.”

Giles said: “I’m over the moon to be signing with MTK Global. They are by far the best in the business and I can’t wait to get this journey started.

“It feels a privilege to be on the same team as so many good names, and to see what they have achieved in the sport motivates me so much every day.

“I’m already adapting well from the amateurs and feel I’ll definitely be stronger as a professional. I’ve been with my new coach Riley Wilson for over six months and we are working very well together.

“I’m definitely hoping to have a good number of fights under my belt to get me knocking on the door for titles as soon as possible. I’m confident with my skill set and feel I’ll be a great addition to MTK Global.”

Southgate said: “I’m thrilled to be getting my professions career off to a start with MTK Global, who I believe is the best management team right now. I know they will do what they can to help me reach my goals and fulfil my potential.

“I feel like the transition from amateur to professional has come natural to me as people always said I had the style for professional boxing, but with a few adjustments with my team and little things we have been working on week in week out I feel like I have come on loads already in a short time as a boxer and a overall athlete.

“In 2021 I want to get my name out there as much as I can and begin to make statements straight away. I don’t see why I can’t be pushing for Area and English titles very soon.”

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton added: “We’re thrilled to welcome these three talented fighters to the team. Jimmy Croxson, Joe Giles and Lewis Southgate all had plenty of success as amateurs and we can’t wait to see what they are capable of in the professional ranks.”

News on when Croxson, Giles and Southgate will have their first bouts as MTK Global fighters will be announced in due course.