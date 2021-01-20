Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik on Jan 30 off due to serious injury – GLORY 77 still on

A highly anticipated trilogy fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik no longer headlines GLORY 77 on January 30. The fight date fell off after challenger was forced to withdraw due to injury. The champion remains on the card, facing off a replacement opponent.

“With a heavy heart I have to announce that my fight on January 30th is cancelled,” Jamal Ben Saddik post on Twitter. “Due to a serious back injury, I have been instructed by my medical team that the risks of permanent health damage are too high.”

“Right now, I feel extremely disappointed and sad but I’m determined to come back even stronger. Yesterday, I already started my first treatment in the hospital. My full focus is on my recovery. Finally, I want to thank my fans for their continued support. This fight will happen insha’Allah.”

Ben Saddik will be out of action for several months, as per press release sent out by the promotion. Meanwhile, Verhoeven will be defending his heavyweight title in the main event of GLORY 77 live on pay-per-view against a different opponent, whose name is expected to be announced shortly.

In addition to Verhoeven’s heavyweight title, three other championship belts will be contested on the night by the top kickboxers.

In the co-main event the current light heavyweight champion Artem Vakhitov faces off Alex Pereira – the reigning middleweight and interim light heavyweight champion.

Also on the main card Tiffany Van Soest defends her super bantamweight belt against Aline Pereira, and current middleweight champion Cedric Doumbe meets the division’s interim titleholder Murthel Groenhart in their third fight. The complete lineup can be found below.

Kickboxing fans can watch GLORY 77 live stream on FITE. The PPV start time is scheduled for Saturday, January 30 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US, 8 pm CET in Holland, France and the rest of Western Europe, and 7 pm GMT UK time. In Australia the PPV card kicks off at 6 am AEDT on Sunday, January 31.

GLORY 77 fight card

The current GLORY 77 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Rico Verhoeven (C) vs. TBD, 5 rounds, heavyweight – for Verhoeven’s GLORY Heavyweight title

Artem Vakhitov (C) vs. Alex Pereira (IC), 5 rounds, light heavyweight – for undisputed GLORY light heavyweight title

Cedric Doumbe (C) vs. Murthel Groenhart (IC), 5 rounds, welterweight – for undisputed GLORY welterweight title

Tiffany Van Soest (C) vs. Aline Pereira, 5 rounds, super bantamweight – Van Soest’s GLORY super bantamweight title

Luis Tavares vs. Donegi Abena, 3 rounds, light heavyweight

Antonio Plazibat vs. Tarik Khbabez, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Preliminary Card

Raul Catinas vs. Martin Pacas, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Itay Gershon vs. Guerric Billet, 3 rounds, light heavyweight