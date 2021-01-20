UFC 257 PPV goes on sale in Australia – MMA fans can order McGregor vs Poirier 2 live on Kayo

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor takes place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, January 24 Australia time. MMA event concludes the promotion’s third series of shows produced on “Fight Island”.

In the main event live on pay-per-view former two-division champion Conor McGregor faces off former interim 155-pound titleholder Dustin Poirier in the rematch. “The Notorious” won their first fight in September 2014 by TKO in the first round.

In the co-main event No.6-ranked lightweight contender Dan Hooker welcomes former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion Michael Chandler to the UFC Octagon. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 257 Australia time, how to watch and PPV cost

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 live stream in Australia is available on Main Event on Kayo. The PPV is on sale today, and fans can order it now here. The cost is $54.95.

The PPV card start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, January 24 at 2 pm AEDT.

The preliminary bouts are available on ESPN on Kayo, for its monthly subscribers and those, who have only purchased UFC 257 PPV, as per announcement.

“Ordering this pay-per-view event via Main Event on Kayo will give customers access to watch the event LIVE and on-demand for 48 hours, with non-Kayo customers also given complimentary access to Kayo until February 4 as part of their purchase,” reads the press release sent out by the streaming platform on Wednesday.

UFC 257 fight card

The five-fight UFC 257 PPV card, headlined by Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2, follows seven preliminary bouts. The full lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas

Preliminary card

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Júnior

Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio

Early preliminary card

Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov

Movsar Evloev vs. Nik Lentz

Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov