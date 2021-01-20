Search
UFC

UFC Full Fight Video: Michael Chiesa scores unanimous decision over Diego Sanchez

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

UFC Fight Island 8 Free Fight

Michael Chiesa takes on Neil Magny in a five-round welterweight matchup, headlining the UFC Fight Island 8 card at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, January 20 in the US, which makes it Thursday, January 21 in Australia (start time here). Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, going back to July 2019, when No.8-ranked 170-pound contender faced and defeated Diego Sanchez by unanimous decision at UFC 239.

Fans can watch UFC Fight Island 8 live stream on ESPN+ in the US.

In Australia MMA event is available on ESPN on Kayo.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMAUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny

January 20, 2021

MMA

UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2

January 23, 2021

MMA

GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal

January 30, 2021

Kickboxing

BKFC: Knuckle Mania

February 5, 2021

Bare Knuckle

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar full fight video highlights from UFC Fight Island 7

Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar squared off in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 7 held at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097