Jordan Burroughs: In wrestling if you lose you go dinner with your family, in MMA you go to hospital

Olympian Jordan Burroughs appeared on The Jim Rome Show, where he shared his thoughts on wrestling and MMA. In addition to the Olympic Gold at the 2012 Summer Games in London, the representative of Team USA is also a four-time world champion, six-time world cup winner, three-time gold medalist at Pan American Games and four-time Pan American champion.

Advertisements

When asked whether it was a possibility that he would transition from wrestling to MMA, the 32-year-old from Camden, New Jersey said the following:

“A tone, bro, a tone,” Jordan Burroughs. “I follow Conor McGregor on Instagram, I see him pull up with a new Rolex and a Bentley, driving a Lamborghini to practice, riding a yacht into a Abu Dhabi to Fight Island. And I am like ‘Damn, I should’ve fought’.

“It’s interesting dynamic. I think I can really translate well. Most of the champions in MMA are former wrestlers. Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo, Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier. All these guys were great wrestlers. I was team mates and trained alongside them guys. So I am like ‘If they can do it – I can do it’.

“But it’s a different sport, it’s a completely different sport. I have so much of appreciation and admiration for those guys. But, I love wrestling. Wrestling is my craft. Not as glamorous, you don’t make as much money, but I think what we do is all about honor, and that’s what makes it cool for me.

“I am a big fan of MMA, but at the end of the day I love wrestling number one, and number two – I just don’t wanna get punched in the face.

“It’s such a different sport. In wrestling if you lose, you might be taken down, you might get put onto your back and pinned. But if you get beaten in a fight, you get chocked out, tapped out, someone’s broken something.

“In wrestling match you lose you go have dinner with your family, if you lose MMA fight you go to the hospital. So it’s something that I am not really interested in doing, but I will be an advocate for it, cause I love watching it.”

Burroughs is well-known by his double leg takedown. He is widely considered as one of the greatest American wrestlers of all time. In addition to multiple top spots in freestyle wrestling, he also twice won the NCAA Division I championship in folkstyle and was awarded the Dan Hodge Trophy.