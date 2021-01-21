Search
Boxing

Islington lightweight boxer Mo Gharib signs with MTK Global

Newswire
Mo Gharib
Mo Gharib joins MTK Global

MTK Global announced the signing of Islington lightweight boxer Mo Gharib.

Advertisements

Gharib (6-1) has been a professional since 2017, and has become synonymous with the London boxing scene, with all seven of his fights in the paid ranks taking place at York Hall.

He also had a successful amateur career, having nearly 100 fights and boxing for England, and he’s looking forward to taking the next step in his career alongside MTK Global.

Gharib said: “I’m really excited to join MTK Global. It will give me the platform that I need to shine and get where I need to get to. It feels amazing to be part of the same team as the likes of Tyson Fury, Billy Joe Saunders, Josh Taylor and more.

“It’s a real privilege to be signing and I’m very happy. I’m ready for any opportunities that come my way. In 2021 it’s all about getting back in the ring and I’ll defeat anybody that gets in there with me.”

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton added: “It’s great to welcome Mo Gharib to the team. He looked to be on the verge of challenging for Area and English titles before COVID hit, so we’ll look to get him out as soon as we can and help him get back to where he needs to be.”

News on when Gharib will have his first bout as an MTK Global fighter will be announced in due course.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingPress Release

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2

January 23, 2021

MMA

GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal

January 30, 2021

Kickboxing

Caleb Plant vs Caleb Truax

January 30, 2021

Boxing

BKFC: Knuckle Mania

February 5, 2021

Bare Knuckle

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

Full Fight Video: Rade Opacic lands devastating head kick – knocks Ondrej Hutnik out

Rade Opacic is back in action this coming Friday, January 22 in Singapore, where he faces Bruno Susano in a three-round kickboxing bout on...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097