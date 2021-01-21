Islington lightweight boxer Mo Gharib signs with MTK Global

MTK Global announced the signing of Islington lightweight boxer Mo Gharib.

Gharib (6-1) has been a professional since 2017, and has become synonymous with the London boxing scene, with all seven of his fights in the paid ranks taking place at York Hall.

He also had a successful amateur career, having nearly 100 fights and boxing for England, and he’s looking forward to taking the next step in his career alongside MTK Global.

Gharib said: “I’m really excited to join MTK Global. It will give me the platform that I need to shine and get where I need to get to. It feels amazing to be part of the same team as the likes of Tyson Fury, Billy Joe Saunders, Josh Taylor and more.

“It’s a real privilege to be signing and I’m very happy. I’m ready for any opportunities that come my way. In 2021 it’s all about getting back in the ring and I’ll defeat anybody that gets in there with me.”

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton added: “It’s great to welcome Mo Gharib to the team. He looked to be on the verge of challenging for Area and English titles before COVID hit, so we’ll look to get him out as soon as we can and help him get back to where he needs to be.”

News on when Gharib will have his first bout as an MTK Global fighter will be announced in due course.