Paige VanZant makes her bare knuckle boxing debut on Friday, February 5, when she faces Britain Hart in the headliner of BKFC 16, billed as “Knuckle Mania”. The new promo trailer hit the stream today, featuring ex-UFC star as she enters the ring and greets her future opponent with “I’d love to fight you. Sounds like an easy win for me. So, thank you”. Check it out up top.

Fans can watch BKFC: Knuckle Mania live stream on FITE.