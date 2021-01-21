UFC 257 Australia time – Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 – all states and territories

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 features twelve bouts at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka “Fight Island” on Sunday, January 24. In the main event live on pay-per-view former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor squares off against former interim 155-pound champion Dustin Poirier in a five-round matchup. “The Notorious” won their first fight in September 2014 via first-round stoppage.

Advertisements

In the co-main event No.6-ranked lightweight contender Dan Hooker goes up against former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion Michael Chandler. The latter makes his Octagon debut.

The top of preliminary card features Nasrat Haqparast face off Arman Tsarukyan at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 live in Australia

The Australian MMA fans can watch UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 live stream on Kayo. The date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, January 24 at 2 pm AEDT. The PPV price is $54.95 AUD.

The preliminary bouts are available on ESPN on Kayo. The event kicks off at 10:30 am AEDT.

UFC 257 Australia time (AEDT)

UFC 257 main card date and start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, January 24 at 2 pm AEDT – Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne, Sydney time. The preliminary card is set for 12 pm AEDT. MMA action begins on the early preliminary card, starting at 10:30 am AEDT.

UFC 257 Adelaide time (ACDT)

The start time of UFC 257 in Adelaide, South Australia is set for Sunday, January 24 at 1:30 pm ACDT. The preliminary card kicks off at 11:30 am ACDT, following the early prelims at 10 am ACDT.

UFC 257 Brisbane time (AEST)

UFC 257 main card start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, January 24 at 1 pm AEST. The preliminary card starts at 11 am AEST, following the early prelims beginning at 9:30 am AEST.

UFC 257 Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 257 main card start time in Darwin, NT is set for Sunday, January 24 at 12:30 pm ACST. The preliminary card begins at 10:30 am ACST. MMA action commences on the early preliminary card at 9 am ACST.

UFC 257 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 257 main card start time in Perth, Western Australia is scheduled for Sunday, January 24 at 11 am AWST. The preliminary card commences at 9 am AWST. MMA action begins at 7:30 am AWST.

UFC 257 Christmas Island time (CXT)

UFC 257 main card on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, January 24 at 10 am CXT. The preliminary card begins at 8 am CXT, following the early prelims at 6:30 am CXT.

UFC 257 fight card

The UFC 257 fight card comprises a total of twelve bouts. The five-fight main card follows the four-fight preliminary. MMA action begins with a trio of early preliminary bouts. The complete lineup looks as the following:

Main Card (2 pm AEDT / 1:30 pm ACDT / 1 pm AEST / 12:30 pm ACST / 11 am AWST / 10 am CXT)

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas

Preliminary card (12 pm AEDT / 11:30 am ACDT / 11 am AEST / 10:30 am ACST / 9 am AWST / 8 am CXT)

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Júnior

Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio

Early preliminary card (10:30 am AEDT / 10 am ACDT / 9:30 am AEST / 9 am ACST / 7:30 AWST / 6:30 am CXT)

Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov

Movsar Evloev vs. Nik Lentz

Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov