UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 press conference video

UFC 257 pre-fight press conference is scheduled for Thursday January 21 at 8 am ET / 5 am PT in the US, which makes it 1 pm GMT UK time. In Australia the schedule converts to Friday January 22 at midnight. In attendance Dana White, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler. The live stream is available up top.

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV on Saturday January 23.

In Australia the pay-per-view fight card is available live stream on Kayo on Sunday January 24.