Search
UFC

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 press conference video

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2

UFC 257 pre-fight press conference is scheduled for Thursday January 21 at 8 am ET / 5 am PT in the US, which makes it 1 pm GMT UK time. In Australia the schedule converts to Friday January 22 at midnight. In attendance Dana White, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler. The live stream is available up top.

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV on Saturday January 23.

In Australia the pay-per-view fight card is available live stream on Kayo on Sunday January 24.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2

January 23, 2021

MMA

GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal

January 30, 2021

Kickboxing

Caleb Plant vs Caleb Truax

January 30, 2021

Boxing

BKFC: Knuckle Mania

February 5, 2021

Bare Knuckle

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

Full Fight Video: Rade Opacic lands devastating head kick – knocks Ondrej Hutnik out

Rade Opacic is back in action this coming Friday, January 22 in Singapore, where he faces Bruno Susano in a three-round kickboxing bout on...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097