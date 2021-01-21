Search
UFC Fight Island 8 results – Michael Chiesa vs Neil Magny

UFC Fight Island 8 Michael Chiesa vs Neil Magny
Michael Chiesa vs Neil Magny weigh-in faceoff | Pic: YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Magny

UFC Fight Island 8 features fourteen bouts at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Wednesday January 20 in the US, which converts to Thursday January 21 in Australia. The main event is a battle between No.8 and No.9-ranked welterweight contenders, as Michael Chiesa (17-4-0) face off Neil Magny (24-8-0) in a five-round matchup.

In the co-main event Warlley Alves (14-4) squares off against Mounir Lazzez (10-1) also at welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Fight Island 8 live stream on ESPN+ and ESPN the network on TV. The action begins with preliminary bouts scheduled for 9 am ET / 6 am PT. The main card follows at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.

In Australia UFC Fight Island 8 is available on Fight Pass and live stream on ESPN on Kayo. The preliminary card start time is set for 1 am AEDT. The main card kicks off at 4 am AEDT.

Get UFC Fight Island 8 results below.

To refresh click here.

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Magny results

Main Card

Michael Chiesa def. Neil Magny by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Warlley Alves def. Mounir Lazzez by TKO (body kicks and punches, R1 at 2:35)

Isaac Villanueva def. Vinicius Moreira by KO (punch, R2 at 0:39)

Viviane Araujo def. Roxanne Modafferi by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Matt Schnell def. Tyson Nam by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Lerone Murphy def. Douglas Silva by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Omari Akhmedov def. Tom Breese by submission (arm-triangle choke, R2 at 1:41)

Preliminary Card

Ricky Simon def. Gaetano Pirrello by submission (arm-triangle choke, R2 at 4:00)

Su Mudaerji def. Zarrukh Adashev by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Dalcha Lungiambula def. Markus Perez by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Francisco Figueiredo def. Jerome Rivera by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Mike Davis def. Mason Jones by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Umar Nurmagomedov def. Sergey Morozov by submission (RNC, R2 at 3:39)

Manon Fiorot def. Victoria Leonardo by TKO (kick and punches, R2 at 4:08)

