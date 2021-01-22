GLORY 77 fight card finalized – Rico Verhoeven vs Hesdy Gerges 3 kicks off tournament

GLORY 77 airs live on pay-per-view on Saturday, January 30 from Holland. Kickboxing event has recently suffered a blow, when Jamal Ben Saddik was forced to withdraw from the headline-bout against heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven due to injury. The promotion found a replacement, as well as transformed the main event to a four-man tournament. The fight card has been finalized today.

Verhoeven faces Hesdy Gerges in one of the semi-finals of the tournament. The contest is also their third encounter, where both previous bouts ended in favor of the champion.

In another semi-final Levi Rigters takes on Tarik Khbabez.

The winners of these bouts are expected to square off in the championship round culminating the event. The ultimate victor will be crowned GLORY heavyweight world tournament champion.

Among other matchups featured on the GLORY 77 fight card, Artem Vakhitov defends his light heavyweight title against the division’s interim champion and reigning middleweight champion Alex Pereira. As well, Cedric Doumbe defends his welterweight title against the division’s interim champion Murthel Groenhart in their trilogy fight. In addition, Tiffany Van Soest defends her title against Aline Pereira.

Kickboxing fans can watch GLORY 77 live stream on FITE. The main card start time is set for Saturday January 30 at 1 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States, which makes it 8 pm CET in Holland, France and the rest of Western Europe, and 7 pm GMT UK time. In Australia the schedule converts to Sunday, January 31 at 6 am AEDT.

The undercard kicks off at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US, 7 pm CET in Western Europe, 6 pm GMT London time and 5 am AEDT in Australia.

The current GLORY 77 fight card can be found below.

GLORY 77 fight card

Main Card

Semi-Final Bout A Winner vs. Semi-Final Bout B Winner

Heavyweight Tournament World Champion Final

Artem Vakhitov vs. Alex Pereira

Undisputed Light Heavyweight Championship

Cedric Doumbe vs. Murthel Groenhart

Undisputed Welterweight Championship

Levi Rigters vs. Tarik Khbabez

Heavyweight Tournament, Semi-Final Bout B

Rico Verhoeven vs. Hesdy Gerges

Heavyweight Tournament Tournament, Semi-Final Bout A

Tiffany Van Soest vs. Aline Pereira

Super Bantamweight Championship

Luis Tavares vs Donegi Abena

Light Heavyweight Bout

Preliminary Card

Itay Gershon vs Guerric Billet

Lightweight Bout

Martin Pacas vs Muhammed Balli

Heavyweight Bout