ONE Championship: Unbreakable full event video live stream – NOW

ONE Championship: Unbreakable features six bouts on Friday, January 22 at at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. In the main event Alaverdi Ramazanov defends his bantamweight kickboxing title against Capitan Petchyindee Academy.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Shinya Aoki and James Nakashima do MMA battle at lightweight. Among other bouts Rade Opacic squares off against Bruno Susano in a heavyweight kickboxing clash. The full fight card can be found below.

The full event video live stream is available up top. The start time is scheduled for 8:30 pm local time, which makes it 11:30 pm AEDT in Australia.

ONE Championship: Unbreakable fight card

Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship

Alaverdi Ramazanov vs. Capitan Petchyindee Academy

Lightweight Mixed Martial Arts

Shinya Aoki vs. James Nakashima

Heavyweight Kickboxing

Rade Opacic vs. Bruno Susano

Welterweight Mixed Martial Arts

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Gadzhimurad Abdulaev

Women’s Catchweight Mixed Martial Arts (54.8kg)

Meng Bo vs. Samara Santos

Strawweight Mixed Martial Arts

Namiki Kawahara vs. Lito Adiwang