ONE Championship: Unbreakable full event video live stream – NOW

ONE Championship: Unbreakable features six bouts on Friday, January 22 at at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. In the main event Alaverdi Ramazanov defends his bantamweight kickboxing title against Capitan Petchyindee Academy.
In the co-main event Shinya Aoki and James Nakashima do MMA battle at lightweight. Among other bouts Rade Opacic squares off against Bruno Susano in a heavyweight kickboxing clash. The full fight card can be found below.
The full event video live stream is available up top. The start time is scheduled for 8:30 pm local time, which makes it 11:30 pm AEDT in Australia.
ONE Championship: Unbreakable fight card
Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship
Alaverdi Ramazanov vs. Capitan Petchyindee Academy
Lightweight Mixed Martial Arts
Shinya Aoki vs. James Nakashima
Heavyweight Kickboxing
Rade Opacic vs. Bruno Susano
Welterweight Mixed Martial Arts
Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Gadzhimurad Abdulaev
Women’s Catchweight Mixed Martial Arts (54.8kg)
Meng Bo vs. Samara Santos
Strawweight Mixed Martial Arts
Namiki Kawahara vs. Lito Adiwang