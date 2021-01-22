UFC 257 weigh-in live stream video and results – Poirier vs McGregor 2 (start time)

The ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 is held on Friday January 22 at 10 am ET / 7 am PT in the US, which makes it Saturday January 23 at 2 am AEDT in Australia. The fighters will step on the scales in front of a limited number of fans and media ahead of their respective MMA bouts the day after at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

In the main event former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor faces off former interim 155-pound champion Dustin Poirier in the rematch. In the co-main event No.6-ranked lightweight Dan Hooker squares off against former Bellator MMA lightweight champion Michael Chandler.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 257 live and exclusive on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia the PPV fight card live stream is available on Kayo.

The full UFC 257 fight card can be found below. Weigh-in results will be added.

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 fight card

Main Card

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas

Preliminary card

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Brad Tavares vs. Antônio Carlos Júnior

Julianna Peña vs. Sara McMann

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio

Early preliminary card

Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov

Movsar Evloev vs. Nik Lentz

Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov