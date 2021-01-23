Demetrious Johnson challenges Adriano Moraes for ONE Championship flyweight title on April 7

Former UFC flyweight champion and ONE flyweight WGP winner Demetrious Johnson is set for his next appearance inside the MMA cage. Battling it out on April 7 he takes on the defending ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes, headlining the event live on TNT in prime time in the United States.

In the co-main event, former Bellator MMA and UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez returns to the action against former ONE lightweight title challenger and current No.2-ranked contender Iuri Lapicus. In addition, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon squares off against Jacob Smith in a non-title bout.

The rest of the bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The announced today lineup looks as the following:

Flyweight MMA title

Adriano Moraes (C) vs. Demetrious Johnson

Lightweight MMA

Eddie Alvarez vs. Iuri Lapicus

Flyweight Muay Thai

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jacob Smith