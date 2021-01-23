Eminem Higher music video to debut during UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 pre-fight show

The official Higher music video by Eminem will debut during UFC 257 Countdown: Poirier vs McGregor 2 on Saturday, January 23 in the US. The pre-fight show will air on ABC at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT, a few hours before the MMA action begins live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka “Fight Island”.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 live and exclusive on ESPN+ PPV. The Higher song has been featured in the promos for the event.

The Higher music video is the latest video from “Music To Be Murdered By – Side B” by Eminem – the artist, who has sold over 130 million albums and 389 million singles worldwide. It features footage created exclusively for this weekend’s matchup, featuring the rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. The video will also re-air on ESPN, right before the main event bout starts.

The song Higher was released on December 18, 2020, alongside other tracks featured on Music To Be Murdered By – Side B. The album is the expanded edition of Music To Be Murdered By, which hit the stream on January 17, 2020 being Eminem’s 11th studio album overall.

“The music video prominently features footage from ESPN’s UFC coverage and centers around Eminem inhabiting roles as both a musician and a world-class athlete, drawing allusions between the way a musician creates and prepares to perform and how an athlete trains and prepares for competition,” reads press release sent out by ESPN earlier today. “The video, featuring cameos from Dana White and ESPN’s Michael Eaves, will revolve around Eminem’s most important battle: the one against his own demons.”

You check out the Higher music video teaser up top, while the lyrics can be found here.