Pierce O’Leary vs Irvin Magno plus more added to Guerfi vs McGregor undercard

Newswire
Pierce O'Leary vs Irvin Magno

Some of the best up and coming stars from around the world will be in action when the Dubai Fight Series launches on Saturday 6 February.

The event will be promoted by D4G Promotions in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global, and will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

The card also boasts an impressive line-up of two title fights, as Lee McGregor challenges Karim Guerfi for the EBU bantamweight title, and Sean McComb and Gavin Gwynne collide for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title.

Three more fights have now been added to the bill, as Dublin sensation Pierce O’Leary (5-0, 2 KOs) faces a tough test against Irvin Magno (5-3-1, 1 KO).

Undefeated fighters will clash as highly-rated Mark McKeown (3-0, 1 KO) takes on Brad Daws (6-0, 2 KOs), while local Dubai star Hasibullah Ahmadi (10-0, 3 KOs) returns, going up against Haidari Mchanjo (12-8-5, 5 KOs).

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton said: “It’s fantastic to add even more star power to next month’s sensational card in Dubai. It was already a stellar line-up with two title fights, and now we have some incredible prospects also in action.

“Pierce O’Leary and Mark McKeown both have very dangerous tests against Irvin Magno and Brad Daws respectively, and the pair of them deserve immense credit for their willingness to jump in at the deep end and test their skills.

“We’ll also see Hasibullah Ahmadi get the chance to fight on the big stage, and he is a talent to watch out for from Dubai, so we can’t wait to kick off 2021 with a bang next month.”

Dubai Fight Series 1 card

  • Karim Guerfi vs. Lee McGregor – EBU European bantamweight title fight
  • Sean McComb vs. Gavin Gwynne – Commonwealth lightweight title
  • Pierce O’Leary vs Irvin Magno
  • Mark McKeown vs Brad Daws
  • Hasibullah Ahmadi vs Haidari Mchanjo
