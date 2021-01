Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant makes her bare knuckle boxing debut against Britain Hart on Friday, February 5. The women’s clash headlines BKFC 16 aka KnuckleMania live on pay-per-view from Jenkins Arena in Lakeland, FL.

Following the Road to KnuckleMania trailer released earlier this week, today the promotion hit the stream with full Episode 1. You can watch it up top.

Fans can watch Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart, and the rest of BKFC 16 fight card, live stream on FITE.