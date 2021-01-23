Search
UFC 257 canceled according to results on Google Search and in Knowledge Panel (as of writing)

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 257 cancelled on Google Search
Google Search results for 'UFC 257 dates' return Canceled / Screenshot

What can possibly go wrong? But don't panic, this is likely just a glitch.

UFC 257 is scheduled for Saturday January 23 in the US and Sunday January 24 in Australia live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The fight card is headlined the rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. While the highly anticipated date is locked in and the time is set, the search result on Google currently (as of writing) says that the event is cancelled.

After noticing, to check and confirm, we’ve first used Google Australia here Down Under, and then switched to Americas using VPN on Opera. The search terms were: “UFC 257” and “UFC 257 dates”. As of writing, the same result is displayed in both regions (see below).

Furthermore, in Knowledge Panel – that informative box on the right hand side of your computer screen, that shows data, specs, etc – the tag “Trending” is now displayed next to the “Dates: Canceled”.

Google Knowledge Panel automatically pulls and displays quite a bit of data from Wikipedia (and also from Wikidata, iMDB and other databases), including the description (snippet), date, location and other specs, which can be edited by almost anyone. As a result, one can also assume that it was not a glitch, but a human factor, when someone with not that great intentions made those (false) edits, which led to “confusion” of the system, if this makes sense?

We did try to help and correct the error (strongly believing the event goes on as scheduled) by submitting a feedback to Google via KP. So can do everyone else (see below).

Either way this is likely just a glitch, where the system got, let’s say, a little bit confused.

The trick is that the UFC 257 local date and start time of the early preliminary card in Abu Dhabi is Sunday, January 24 at 4 am GST. In the US it will be still Saturday, January 23 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. Meanwhile in Australia, it will be already Sunday January 24 at 11 am AEDT.

What do you get when you search for “UFC 257” or “UFC 257 dates” on Google? You can leave a comment below.

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 live and exclusive on ESPN+ PPV. In Australia the pay-per-view fight card is available live stream on Kayo.

In the co-main event of UFC 257 ranked No.6 lightweight Dan Hooker squares off against former Bellator MMA lightweight champion Michael Chandler. The full fight card can be found here.

Kickboxing

Full Fight Video: Rade Opacic lands devastating head kick – knocks Ondrej Hutnik out

Rade Opacic is back in action this coming Friday, January 22 in Singapore, where he faces Bruno Susano in a three-round kickboxing bout on...

