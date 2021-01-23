UFC 257 schedule and broadcast details in USA – Poirier vs McGregor 2 live from Fight Island

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 takes place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, January 23. The event concludes the promotion’s third series of events produced on “Fight Island”.

In the main event live on pay-per-view former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor (22-4) squares off against former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier (26-6) in the rematch. “The Notorious” won their first fight in September 2014 by TKO in the first round.

In the co-main event No.6-ranked lightweight Dan Hooker (20-9) goes up against former Bellator MMA lightweight champion Michael Chandler (21-5). The latter makes his first appearance inside the UFC Octagon.

The official weigh-in ceremony is conducted a day before the fight show (results and video here).

How to watch UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 live in the US

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor live and exclusive on ESPN+ PPV. The date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, January 23 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card is set for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+. The fight action begins on the early preliminary card at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT on ESPN+.

Two additional programs are scheduled for the fight day ahead of the action inside the Octagon. UFC Live: Poirier vs McGregor 2 Pre-Show is set for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on ABC. UFC 257: Ariel & The Bad Guy Social Show is at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT on ESPNMMA channel on YouTube, ESPN Twitter, ESPN App.

The Post-Show follows the event live stream on ESPN+ on Sunday, January 24 at 1 am ET / Saturday, January 23 at 10 pm PT.

The complete UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 programming in the US for the rest of Fight Week looks as the following:

Friday, January 22

10 am ET / 7 am PT – ESPN App, YouTube, Twitter

UFC 257 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Poirier vs. McGregor 2

11 am ET / 8 am PT- ESPN+

UFC 257 Pre-Show: Poirier vs. McGregor 2

5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT – ESPN2

UFC Live 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2

Saturday, January 23

2 pm ET / 11 am PT – ABC

UFC Live: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Pre-Show

5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT – ESPNMMA Youtube, ESPN Twitter, ESPN App

UFC 257: Ariel & The Bad Guy Social Show

6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT – ESPN+

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 (Early Prelims)

8 pm ET / 5 pm PT- ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 (Prelims)

10 pm ET / 7 pm PT – ESPN+ PPV

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 (Main Card)

Sunday, January 24 / Saturday, January 23

1 am ET / 10 pm PT – ESPN+

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Post Show