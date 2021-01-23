World-ranked heavyweight contender Martin Bakole signs advisory deal with MTK Global

MTK Global announced an advisory deal with world-ranked heavyweight contender Martin Bakole.

Advertisements

Bakole (16-1, 12 KOs) is ranked #14 with the WBA and also holds the WBC International title, following his unanimous decision win over Sergey Kuzmin back in December.

The 27-year-old Congolese star is based in Scotland working under the tutelage of highly-respected trainer Billy Nelson, and the duo are confident of going all the way to the top after teaming with MTK Global.

Bakole said: “I’m really pleased to be signing an advisory deal with MTK Global. I know that they have what it takes to help me achieve my dreams of becoming world champion.

“The big fights at heavyweight are what I want, and I am certain that MTK Global will be able to secure them for me.”

Trainer Billy Nelson said: “We’re thrilled to be joining forces with MTK Global. They’re the biggest management company in the world and we’re convinced that they’ll do what is best for Martin Baloke.

“Martin has gone from strength to strength in recent years, and now with somebody as big as MTK Global backing him, we are all looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish.”

MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan added: “We’re delighted to welcome Martin Bakole to the team. He’s a great addition to MTK’s stable.

“The heavyweight division is the strongest it’s been in years and Martin Bakole is right in the mix. Together with Billy Nelson we believe Martin will become world champion.

“There are some big nights ahead for Martin which has everyone at the team excited for the future.”

News on when Bakole will have his first bout as an MTK Global fighter will be announced in due course.