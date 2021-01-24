Search
Angelo Leo vs Stephen Fulton results, start time, how to watch, full card – PBC boxing live on Showtime

Angelo Leo vs Stephen Fulton
Angelo Leo vs Stephen Fulton at the weigh-ins | Pic: Instagram/angeloxleo

Undefeated champion Angelo Leo (20-0, 9 KO) makes the first defense of his WBO super bantamweight title against unbeaten Stephen Fulton Jr (18-0, 8 KO) on Saturday, January 24. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime.

The co-main event is a battle between undefeated Ra’eese Aleem (17-0, 11 KO) and Victor Pasillas (16-0, 9 KO). The twelve-round contest is for interim WBA super bantamweight title.

Kicking off the action, Rolando Romero (12-0, 10 KO) meets Avery Sparrow (10-2, 3 KO), who replaced Justin Pauldo, in a twelve-rounder at lightweight. The latter was ruled out reportedly due to failing his pre-fight physical after not making weight a day before the fight show.

Boxing fans can watch Angelo Leo vs Stephen Fulton live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, which converts to Sunday, January 24 at 1 pm AEDT in Australia.

Stay tuned with Leo vs Fulton results below. To refresh click here.

Leo vs Fulton results

Angelo Leo vs Stephen Fulton Jr, super bantamweight, 12 rounds – for Leo’s WBO super bantamweight title

Raeese Aleem def. Victor Pasillas by TKO (R11 at 1:00) – wins interim WBA super bantamweight title

Rolando Romero def. Avery Sparrow by TKO (R7 at 0:43)

