Full Fight Video: Michael Chandler scores first-round knockout of Sidney Outlaw at Bellator 237

Michael Chandler makes his Octagon debut against No.6-ranked lightweight contender Dan Hooker in the co-headliner of UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on January 23 in the US and January 24 in Australia. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, featuring former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion in his December 2019 bout against Sidney Outlaw in Saitama, Japan.

MMA fans can watch UFC 257 live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, and live stream on Main Event on Kayo in Australia.