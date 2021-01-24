Search
UFC

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 full fight video highlights from UFC 257

Newswire
UFC 257 Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier
Conor McGregor up against Dustin Poirier in UFC 257 main event | Pic: Twitter/ESPNMMA

Poirier takes revenge against McGregor

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier squared off in the main event of UFC 257 live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka “Fight Island” on January 23 in the US and January 24 in Australia. The contest featured former featherweight and lightweight champion up against former interim 155-pound titleholder in the rematch.

Advertisements

Their first fight in September 2014 ended in favor of McGregor, who stopped Poirier in the first round with punches. Their second, scheduled for five rounds, matchup also ended prior to the final horn.

This time the tables turned. Poirier came out on top, taking the revenge by knockout in the second round also with punches.

You can watch McGregor vs Poirier 2 full fight video highlights below (from decision to handshake).

Advertisements

With the win Dustin Poirier updated his record to 27-6, 1 NC and secured the second win in a row. Last June he defeated Dan Hooker by unanimous decision, and rebounded from the defeat suffered via third-round submission against Khabib Nurmagomedov in September 2019.

Conor McGregor dropped to 22-5. In his previous outing in January 2020 he defeated Donald Cerrone via first-round TKO, which followed the defeat via fourth-round submission also against Nurmagomedov.

The full fight results from UFC 257 can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2

January 23, 2021

MMA

GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal

January 30, 2021

Kickboxing

Caleb Plant vs Caleb Truax

January 30, 2021

Boxing

BKFC: Knuckle Mania

February 5, 2021

Bare Knuckle

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

Full Fight Video: Rade Opacic lands devastating head kick – knocks Ondrej Hutnik out

Rade Opacic is back in action this coming Friday, January 22 in Singapore, where he faces Bruno Susano in a three-round kickboxing bout on...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097