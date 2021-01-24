Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 full fight video highlights from UFC 257

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier squared off in the main event of UFC 257 live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka “Fight Island” on January 23 in the US and January 24 in Australia. The contest featured former featherweight and lightweight champion up against former interim 155-pound titleholder in the rematch.

Their first fight in September 2014 ended in favor of McGregor, who stopped Poirier in the first round with punches. Their second, scheduled for five rounds, matchup also ended prior to the final horn.

This time the tables turned. Poirier came out on top, taking the revenge by knockout in the second round also with punches.

You can watch McGregor vs Poirier 2 full fight video highlights below (from decision to handshake).

Two wins vs Holloway. One win vs McGregor. Best boxer in the Octagon? ? #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/HsuQMzwkFV — UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021

With the win Dustin Poirier updated his record to 27-6, 1 NC and secured the second win in a row. Last June he defeated Dan Hooker by unanimous decision, and rebounded from the defeat suffered via third-round submission against Khabib Nurmagomedov in September 2019.

Conor McGregor dropped to 22-5. In his previous outing in January 2020 he defeated Donald Cerrone via first-round TKO, which followed the defeat via fourth-round submission also against Nurmagomedov.

The full fight results from UFC 257 can be found here.