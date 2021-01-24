UFC 257 results, start time, US, Australia, how to watch, main event, full fight card – Poirier vs McGregor 2

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 airs live from Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on January 23 in the US and January 24 in Australia. MMA event concludes the promotion’s third series of events produced on “Fight Island”.

In the main event former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor battles it out against former interim 155-pound titleholder Dustin Poirier. The pair meets in the scheduled for five rounds rematch.

In the co-main event ranked No.6 lightweight Dan Hooker goes up against former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion Michael Chandler, who makes his Octagon debut. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 257 live in the US and Australia – date and time

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 257 main card live and exclusive on ESPN+ PPV, starting at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier fight time is expected around midnight / 9 pm PT.

The preliminary card is set for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live stream on ESPN+ and on ESPN and ESPN Deportes TV channels. The early preliminary card kicks off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on ESPN+.

In Australia UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 pay-per-view card airs live on Main Event on Kayo. The start time is set for Sunday, January 24 at 2 pm AEDT. McGregor and Poirier are expected to step inside the Octagon at around 4 pm AEDT.

The PPV card follows the preliminary bouts live stream on ESPN on Kayo and UFC Fight Pass at 12 pm AEDT. MMA action begins with the early preliminary bouts at 11 am AEDT.

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 results

Main Card

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood

Makhmud Muradov def. Andrew Sanchez by TKO (knee and punches, R3 at 2:59)

Marina Rodriguez def. Amanda Ribas by TKO (elbow and punches, R2 at 0:54)

Preliminary card

Arman Tsarukyan def. Matt Frevola by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Brad Tavares def. Antonio Carlos Junior by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Julianna Pena def. Sara McMann by submission (rear-naked-choke, R3 at 3:39)

Marcin Prachnio def. Khalil Rountree Jr. by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Early preliminary card

Movsar Evloev def. Nik Lentz by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Amir Albazi def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)