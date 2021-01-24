UFC 257 results: Marina Rodriguez leaves letting Amanda Ribas get up – returns and finishes on the feet (video)

Women’s MMA battle between Amanda Ribas and Marina Rodriguez kicked off UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 live on pay-per-view from “Fight Island” on January 23 in the US and January 24 in Australia. The scheduled for three rounds contest didn’t go the distance, and ended in favor of the latter.

On the first minute of the second round Rodriguez sent Ribas to the canvas with right hand and continued domination on the ground. She delivered a hammer fist and continued pounding, all way till the moment she assumed it was all over – got up and started walking away.

It was not. According to Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier, referee Herb Dean “hasn’t stopped the fight”, “but he touched her [Rodriguez]”.

The action resumed. Rodriguez immediately jumped back on. After landing right elbow from clinch, she dropped a powerful right hand. This time Dean has seen enough, and stepped in waving the fight off.

Ultimately, Marina Rodriguez took the win via second-round TKO and updated her record to 13-1-2. She also rebounded from the defeat suffered in her previous bout last July against Carla Esparza.

Amanda Ribas dropped to 10-2, which snapped her five-win streak, including her recent win over Paige VanZant also in July 2020.

