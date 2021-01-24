UFC Full Fight Video: Conor McGregor knocks out Eddie Alvarez to become double champ

Former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is back in action on January 23 in the US and January 24 in Australia, when he meets Dustin Poirier in the rematch, headlining UFC 257 live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, featuring “The Notorious” in his bout back in November 2016, when he dominated Eddie Alvarez and became the first in history two-division UFC champion.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 live on ESPN+ PPV. In Australia the event is available live stream on Main Event on Kayo.