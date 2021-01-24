UFC Full Fight Video: Dustin Poirier dominates and secures fourth-round stoppage win over Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier goes up against Conor McGregor in the rematch, headlining UFC 257 fight card live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on January 23 in the US and January 24 in Australia. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, featuring “The Diamond” in his bout against Justin Gaethje back in April 2018, when the pair squared off in the headliner of UFC on FOX and earned the Fight of the Night honors.

Advertisements

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and live stream on Main Event on Kayo in Australia.