Search
Entertainment

Watch: Higher by Eminem music video – Dana White on SportsCenter, Conor McGregor and other UFC stars

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

The new music video for Higher by Eminem hit the stream today, during the UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 pre-fight show. Alongside the man himself preparing and always ready for battle, it features UFC President Dana White as they exchange words on SportsCenter, the highlight moments from inside the Octagon and training of Conor McGregor, Amanda Nunes, Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, Israel Adesanya, among others. You can watch it up top.

The Higher song is featured on the Music To Be Murdered By – Side B album released on December 18, 2020. The lyrics can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
EntertainmentFeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2

January 23, 2021

MMA

GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal

January 30, 2021

Kickboxing

Caleb Plant vs Caleb Truax

January 30, 2021

Boxing

BKFC: Knuckle Mania

February 5, 2021

Bare Knuckle

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

Full Fight Video: Rade Opacic lands devastating head kick – knocks Ondrej Hutnik out

Rade Opacic is back in action this coming Friday, January 22 in Singapore, where he faces Bruno Susano in a three-round kickboxing bout on...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097