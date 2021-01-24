Watch: Higher by Eminem music video – Dana White on SportsCenter, Conor McGregor and other UFC stars

The new music video for Higher by Eminem hit the stream today, during the UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 pre-fight show. Alongside the man himself preparing and always ready for battle, it features UFC President Dana White as they exchange words on SportsCenter, the highlight moments from inside the Octagon and training of Conor McGregor, Amanda Nunes, Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, Israel Adesanya, among others. You can watch it up top.

The Higher song is featured on the Music To Be Murdered By – Side B album released on December 18, 2020. The lyrics can be found here.